Google Duo group video calling live in certain regions

If you are a Google Duo user, you’ve probably heard that the Android-maker has been testing the Google Duo group video calling feature for quite some time. According to several reports, this feature is starting to go live in certain regions, Indonesia being one of the markets confirmed to already have it live.

The way it will work, once the roll-out expands, is pretty self-explanatory. You’ll have to simply hit a “Create group” button, add up to four of your contacts, with the ability to name that group whatever you like.

Earlier reports suggested that users will be able to choose up to seven contacts, but the number, at the moment, is limited to four. As Google is testing and rolling out the feature, the number of participants could increase.

Engadget reports that there could also be a low-light mode, as well as an “in-progress” feature. With Google Duo group video calling already available in certain regions, it shouldn’t be long before we see the option in the US as well.