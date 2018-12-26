Android

Google Duo now on at least 1 billion Android devices

Contents

Ever since Google replaced Hangouts with Duo as the default Android communications app in its GApps pre-load set back in October 2016, it was a sure thing that it would get around way better than the relatively neglected Allo app.

Since then, the company has announced the transition away from (essentially the demise of) both Hangouts and Allo. And, just this week, the Google Play Store listing for the Duo app ticked over a new milestone as it now has more than a billion installations.

Not much indication on its use, though it does have the advantage of being integrated into the Google Phone app and with just over three million reviews, you have to figure that it’s going healthy.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Android Police
Source
Play Store
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Apps, chat apps, Duo, Google, News, Play Store, Video calling
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed