Google Duo now on at least 1 billion Android devices

Ever since Google replaced Hangouts with Duo as the default Android communications app in its GApps pre-load set back in October 2016, it was a sure thing that it would get around way better than the relatively neglected Allo app.

Since then, the company has announced the transition away from (essentially the demise of) both Hangouts and Allo. And, just this week, the Google Play Store listing for the Duo app ticked over a new milestone as it now has more than a billion installations.

Not much indication on its use, though it does have the advantage of being integrated into the Google Phone app and with just over three million reviews, you have to figure that it’s going healthy.