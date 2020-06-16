Google has lowered the price of Stadia Premiere Edition bundle by $30, and it is now available at $99.99 for interested parties. In case you are wondering, the Stadia Premiere Edition kit includes the wireless Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra dongle to let you enjoy games on your TV. But the price cut comes at a cost.

Earlier, Google offered a free 3-month Stadia Pro subscription with the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, but that is not the case now. However, if you are yet to try out Stadia, you can sign up for it and get a 1-month Stadia Pro subscription for free. It must be noted that Stadia is now open to everyone and can be enjoyed on almost any Android phone.

Additionally, Google has added The Elder Scrolls Online to the Stadia library and it can now be enjoyed for free by Stadia Pro subscribers. The game also comes with the Morrowind Chapter as free add-on content and supports cross-play as well. But do keep in mind that you need an Elder Scrolls Online account that must be linked with your Stadia profile before you can play it.