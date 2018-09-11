Android

Google ’s new dongle gives us longer playback and lower latency for an extra $3

Contents

Google, unfortunately, followed Apple’s footsteps last year and got rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack on its Pixel 2 devices. Of course, that also means that they started selling dongles to allow wired headphone lovers to keep used their headsets. Those first USB-C headphone jack adapters came with a $20 price tag that soon dropped to $9. Now we see the second generation of these dongles, with some improvements.

Google has quietly launched a new headphone adapter on the Google Store. They claim that this new dongle provides 53% lower latency and 38% longer playback time than its predecessor. It costs $12 and it’s a bit smaller than the old one. Its 2.8 millimeters shorter, 0.6 narrower, 0.7 thinner, and 0.4 grams lighter. These upgrades are unfortunately only valid for Android P or higher running devices, but let’s be honest, you’re only going to need them if you have a Pixel 2 or the upcoming Pixel 3. Let’s be even more honest, we just want our 3.5mm headphone jack back.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones, Uncategorized
Tags
adapter, Android P, dongle, Google, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 3, Google Store, headphone jack, News, USB-C
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.