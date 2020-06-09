Google has started rolling out a fresh look for document save status in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The file status is now more descriptive, making it clear to users whether the progress has been saved locally or on the cloud. Also, users can now simply click on the document status icon to enable offline viewing.

Earlier, users had to go into the File section and then click the Make available offline to enable offline viewing for Docs, Slide, or Sheet files. The change will reflect for all users (both free and G Suite customers) within the next 15 days across the globe, with the rollout having already begun.

Moreover, the comment interface in Google Docs, Slides and Sheets on Android is also getting a refresh. The redesign adds shortcuts and gestures to help users scroll through the file quickly and respond to multiple comments with ease.

Also, a quick access button has been added that allows users to reply, mention someone with an “@” command, and assign action items in a shared file. These changes are now rolling out for Android users and will appear for everyone within the next two weeks.

Source: Google Blog (1), (2)