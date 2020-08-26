While TikTok is in the process of getting banned in several countries, major companies are rushing to push out alternatives to the app including Instagram that recently introduced Reels. Now, Google Discover is reportedly testing TikTok-style short videos.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the feed of relevant information seems to be showing short videos from popular short-form video sharing apps like Trell and Tangi right now. The short videos open on the device’s Web browser directly when tapped. Further, the source’s logo is visible on the top left corner, while the video name appears at the bottom.

Via: 9To5Google

You get controls to mute, unmute, or share the videos. It has a progress indicator as well. Moreover, you can hide any video from the overflow menu. As of now, the new feature is likely to have limited availability as Google hasn’t announced anything yet