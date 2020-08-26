Google
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

While TikTok is in the process of getting banned in several countries, major companies are rushing to push out alternatives to the app including Instagram that recently introduced Reels. Now, Google Discover is reportedly testing TikTok-style short videos.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the feed of relevant information seems to be showing short videos from popular short-form video sharing apps like Trell and Tangi right now. The short videos open on the device’s Web browser directly when tapped. Further, the source’s logo is visible on the top left corner, while the video name appears at the bottom.

Via: 9To5Google

You get controls to mute, unmute, or share the videos. It has a progress indicator as well. Moreover, you can hide any video from the overflow menu. As of now, the new feature is likely to have limited availability as Google hasn’t announced anything yet

You May Also Like
Chrome now lets you organize tabs into groups and makes opening them 10% faster
Users can now fill out and save PDF forms on Chrome, and also share URLs quickly by generating a QR code on both mobile and desktop versions.
Instagram Suggested Posts
Instagram wants you to scroll forever as it now shows posts from strangers in your feed
Dear Instagram, please STOP ruining my experience on the app.
Instagram Live streams
Instagram will ask users to verify their identity if an account shows suspicious behavior.
If an individual refuses to verify the identity behind it, Instagram will reduce the visibility of content posted from that account and it will also be disabled.