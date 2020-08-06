Google has discontinued its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagships merely 9 months after their launch. Unveiled in October last year, the Pixel 4 pair is now out of stock on the Google Store in the US, shortly after the company announced that its successor – the Pixel 5 – will debut in the fall season.

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4|4XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4|4XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by 9to5Google.

The international Google Store listings still show that some Pixel 4 stock is there in the inventory and third-party retailers might also have a few units left, but that is expected to deplete soon and won’t be replenished. However, it is surprising to see Google discontinuing a phone whose successor is still months away from launch.