Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL last year in May. Now, after more than a year, the company has discontinued its first non-flagship Pixel-branded smartphones. The latest development comes from Android Police that states it has received an official confirmation from Google that it will not be adding more stock of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones on the Google Store in the U.S.

The company is probably looking to pave the way for its next budget smartphone, the Pixel 4a. Its launch has been delayed a couple of times because of the pandemic. However, it is tipped to go official on July 13. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It is tipped to feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED punch-hole display.

Pixel 4a’s concept-based renders, hands-on images, 360-degree videos, and retail packaging have all leaked in the past. It could sport a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Moreover, an alleged Pixel 4a camera review video suggests the upcoming phone will offer great portrait mode and low-light performance. The phone is is speculated to pack a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Source: Android Police