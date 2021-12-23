Google disables two Pixel 6 calling features indefinitely

Google, in general, is having issues with the Pixel 6 series. Since the release of the device, people have reported issues like display flickering, slow fingerprint unlocking, green tint issues, and many more. The company assured that the December update will fix a lot of issues, and it did, but it hasn't gone exactly as Google planned it.

However, Google's December update for the Pixel 6 series has also been (kind of) a blunder. The update, which was supposed to bring a number of features and improvements to the flagship series, has instead resulted in a number of bugs plaguing the series. At first, some network issues were reported with the Pixel 6 devices. And now, the company has disabled two calling features that the Pixel 6 came with: Hold For Me and Call Screening.

Users, when updated to the December build for the Pixel 6 reported that the feature didn't work on their devices. The company has now confirmed via the support forums that the Hold For Me and Call Screening have been put on pause due to “a bug in the December Android update." The company hasn't shared what has caused the issue but it assures that the Pixel software team is “actively working on resolving this issue.”

In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) [...] Our teams are actively working on resolving this issue.

For those of you who don't know, the Call Screening feature on the Pixel 6 lets the Google Assistant answer phone calls from unknown numbers and find out if they're robocalls or calls from spammers. Hold For Me feature lets a user talk to a business if the phone detects that a recorded message is being played or a robot is talking until an actual human takes over the call.

These features are very useful in day-to-day life for Pixel 6 users, but, Google has disabled them with the December update. Nevertheless, the Mountain View giant has assured us that it's working on a fix and if we go by the company's track record, the fix should be coming soon. If you haven't updated to the December patch on your Pixel 6 and if you use these features, then we would recommend you to not to update to the latest version and wait for Google to roll out all the fixes.

Via: Android Authority