Back in September, Google made some linguistic changes to the Play Store policies concerning the in-app payment system to clearly define how it is implemented. The company has now made some updates to its policy governing Chrome browser extensions, specifically around how user data is processed, to make it easier for users to understand before they hit the blue ‘Add to Chrome’ button. Google says that the update to its policy will limit the scope of what developers can do with all that user data and prevent misuse.

“Starting January 2021, each extension’s detail page in the Chrome Web Store will show developer-provided information about the data collected by the extension, in clear and easy to understand language. Data disclosure collection is available to developers today,” the company said in a Chromium blog post. Developers will be required to disclose data usage behavior directly in the privacy tab of the developer dashboard. Data disclosures collection has already been released for developers, and they will start showing up on Chrome Web Store listings starting January 18 next year.

The data usage certification that developers will be required to disclose to the users.

In order to ensure that users are fully aware, developers will have to disclose – in simple words – the type of data that their extensions collect. Plus, they will also have to show the certification that they get from Google for complying with the updated data usage policies. In case a developer hasn’t received the compliance nod from Google, a notice telling users the same will be shown on Chrome Web Store listings of their extensions.

Additionally, Google has also introduced additional policies that govern the ways in which user data can be used, some of which are listed below: