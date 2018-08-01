Google demands: only one notch per edge, two in total per device

Good news is coming to all of you notch aficionados out there! Google is reassuring you that your next phone can have two notches. As a matter of fact, there can be only one notch per short edge, and there can’t be multiple cutouts on the same margin. Excited?

The Mountain View company has published a blog post dealing with cutouts on smartphones. It is aimed at developers on how to optimize their applications to make good use of the notch. It also contains some rules for manufacturers to follow when producing smartphones with cutouts.

Apparently there are “currently 16 cutout devices from 11 OEMs already released“, says Google, with the notch being “a popular way to achieve an edge-to-edge experience while providing space for important sensors on the front of the device“.

“Good news” is that the notch can be placed anywhere on the device. We’re yet to see an offset notch (if you don’t count the LG V10 and its second screen), but tech companies have never failed to surprise us.

Second, devices may only have up to one cutout on each short edge of the device. This means that: You won’t see multiple cutouts on a single edge, or more than two cutouts on a device.

You won’t see a cutout on the left or right long edge of the device. Within these constraints, devices can place cutouts wherever they want.

We hope you’re going to appreciate your current or future cutout a little bit more now that you know there can only ever be two on a phone!