Earlier this week, Google scheduled an online event called Android 11 Beta Launch Show on June 3 for showcasing its next major Android build and also releasing the first public beta version. Well, it appears that due to the ongoing turmoil in the US and protests erupting across the nation, Google has postponed the June 3 event indefinitely.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon,” the official Android Developers Twitter handle has just announced.

However, it appears that not much will change when it comes to the final release schedule of Android 11. “Google tells us this evening that it is not changing the final release schedule for Android 11, which is scheduled for Q3 2020,” reports 9to5Google. Google has promised to reveal more details soon.