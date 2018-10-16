Google Daydream View gets a huge discount at Verizon

Great news for all of those who want to experience a virtual reality immersion. The Google Daydream View models from 2017 and 2016 are available and for sale with huge discounts in Verizon.

Right now you can get the 2017 Google Daydream View for only $40, that’s 60% off its regular $100 price. The other option is the 2016 Daydream View that’s only $30 from its $80 regular price. The interesting detail is that this offer seems only available in Verizon. The good news is that you don’t have to be a subscriber of this network to purchase your virtual reality headset. You only have to make sure that your smartphone is compatible with the device before you complete your purchase.