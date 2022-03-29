We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Google could still bring Face Unlock to Pixel 6

By Sanuj Bhatia March 29, 2022, 2:09 am
Pixel 6 in hand Source: Pocketnow video

Google released the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro about five months ago. A number of leaks before the phone's announcement claimed that the Google Pixel 6 series will come with the Face Unlock feature. However, due to some reason, the Face Unlock feature was scrapped just before the launch. Many reports published last year claimed that Google still plans to bring the Face Unlock via a software update. And now, a new report suggests that it could happen soon.

Google released the Android 12 QRP3 Beta 1.1 build for the Pixel 6 series a few days ago. The new build of Android 12 doesn't bring many features but bug fixes. While going through the code of the build, a developer has found some evidence that Google is still working to bring the Face Unlock feature to the Pixel 6 series.

The developer notes that Google usually doesn't ship "device tree changes of developer previews or beta releases to their Git." The code change that includes hints to the Face Unlock has been pushed to the company's Git which suggests that Google is still working to bring the feature to the smartphone. The feature was reportedly called 'Tuscany' inside Google, but it was impacting battery life and was discarded as a result.

Currently, Google Pixel 6 series support unlock methods such as pin, pattern, password, and fingerprint unlock through the under-display fingerprint scanner (which was also criticized a lot after its launch). If the developer's words are to be believed, face unlock could soon join this list. Do you miss face unlock on your Pixel 6? Will the addition of the face unlock feature improve your experience? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: XDA Developers

