Google could soon bring Android 12’s Material You design to Chrome OS

One of the key highlights of Android 12 is the Material You design. The new theming engine takes colors from the wallpaper of your device and applies them throughout the system and apps. It's also more flat, colorful, and rounded than the Material design we used to see in previous versions of Android. The majority of the users in the Android community have been a fan of the feature and are just waiting for Google to roll it out to AOSP so other Android manufacturers can also ship it to their devices.

While Google is busy baking the final version of monet — the internal codename of Material You design theme engine — a report from 9to5Google claims that Google is also working to bring Material You design to Chrome OS and Chromebooks. The report is based on a change spotted on Google's open-source website. According to the publication, "Google has begun looking at what it would take to bring Material You to Chrome OS."

In the current version of Google's Material You on Chrome OS, windows have rounded corners similar to Material You on Android 12. Google has also worked on changing the shape and color of individual windows in Chrome OS. Moreover, with Material You on Chrome OS, windows might not have a solid-colored frame. Instead, the window's frame will be semi-transparent and the users will be able to see what's behind the window. Here's a mockup created by 9to5Google showing what Material You on Chrome OS would look like:

Via: 9to5Google