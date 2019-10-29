Google could end up buying Fitbit to boost WearOS

A recent Reuters report suggests that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is in talks to buy Fitbit. This, however, is just a rumor with no confirmation from any of the companies involved. What makes this interesting, is that rumors in September already said that Fitbit was considering to go up for sale.

Alphabet may be one of the best-placed companies to acquire Fitbit, in a hypothetical sale. Reuters just reported that Google’s parent company has even made an offer to buy Fitbit. That doesn’t mean that this deal will actually go through, but if it does, Google would get 12 years of experience in the fitness wearable market. They would also improve health data recollection through machine learning algorithms, and Fitbit’s knowledge in making miniature hardware could just help Google to finally give us a WearOS device.