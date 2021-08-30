Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 are the most talked-about smartphones of this fall. And now, it looks like we’re in for a fight between San Francisco tech giants fight. According to a new report, Google is looking to launch the Pixel 6 series on September 13 — a day before Apple is reported to announce its iPhone 13 lineup.

The information comes from a post on the Chinese social networking website Weibo. The user “Bald Panda” claims Google will launch its next series of flagship smartphones on September 13. Given Google announces its smartphone in September, the leak might be true. Moreover, the leaker has a solid track record with leaks. However, it’s okay to be a little skeptical about the date as the information comes from a leaker in a country where Google does not exist. The leak also mentions iPhone 13’s launch date as September 15, but that is likely due to the time conversion between the US timezone and China’s timezone.

Google previewed the Pixel 6 series last month. The smartphone from Google will feature Google’s first-ever custom Silicon chip, Tensor. It’ll be made of premium materials like metal and glass and will have true flagship specifications — including no charger in the box. It’ll have a Samsung mmWave 5G modem, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and support for up to 33W fast charging speeds.

iPhone 13, on the other hand, is one of the most highly-anticipated smartphones of 2021. It’ll feature big upgrades from the 12 series, including a 120Hz ProMotion display, a bigger battery, larger camera sensors, a smaller notch, and even a rumored satellite communication system.

Currently, none of these launch events have been officially confirmed by the respective companies. It’s unlikely for Apple and Google to announce their flagship smartphones in the same week, given the disadvantage of being overshadowed by other company’s announcement, but you never know. We expect an official announcement from both the giants in the coming days.

Do you think Google will announce the Pixel 6 series on September 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!