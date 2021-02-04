Ever wondered how you can change your Google Account profile picture? Yes, the one that you originally set years ago – probably when you activated your Google Account for the first time – and haven’t changed it ever since? Well, I’ll give you benefit of the doubt here, because the process is a minor hassle on its own. Well, no more. The Google Contacts app now lets you change that awkward (or vintage) profile picture in a jiffy.

Interested yet? Below, I am outlining the simple steps that will let you finally change your Google Account profile picture after years of procrastination:

Open the Google Contacts app and tap on the circular profile picture in the top right corner.

2. Once you tap on the profile picture, it will open a small floating window where you can select the account (if you have multiple Google accounts logged in on your phone) whose profile picture you want to change. Once you’ve made up your mind, click on the profile picture icon that appears in the top-left corner of the floating window.

3. On the next page, you will see your old Google Account profile picture smiling sheepishly back at you. Well, time to say goodbye to it. Hit that Change button below it and select a new profile picture for your Google Account from the phone’s Gallery.

The new profile picture will reflect across all Google apps such as Photos, Gmail, Docs, and Drive among others. First spotted by the folks over at XDA-Developers, the new functionality is now live in v3.38 of the Google Contacts app. If you haven’t received the update via Google Play yet, you can sideload the APK from this page and get going. The new feature is widely available via the stable channel, which means you don’t have to worry about signing up to be a beta-tester first.

Enjoy your new Google Account identity!