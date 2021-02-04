You May Also Like
app pairs android 12 pocketnow
Android 12 will solve split-screen multitasking woes with a trick called App Pairs
App Pairs in Android 12 will let you open a third app in full-screen view without killing the ongoing split-screen view with two others apps.
ACROBAT WEB
Adobe’s Acrobat Web gets new functionalities to make your PDF life easier
The company plans to roll out more of these shortcuts over the course of the next year.
Tiktok for android tV
TikTok arrives on Android TV because doom-scrolling deserves a giant screen
TikTok for Android TV lets you watch vertical videos on a smart TV even without logging in, but it appears to region-locked right now.