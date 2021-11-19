Google confirms Pixel 6 series doesn't support 30W fast wired charging

Google unveiled its new Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro last month. Ever since the products' announcement, people have been reporting about the issues clogging the Pixel 6 series. At first, the reports came out that the Google smartphones have run into display issues which the company said will be fixed with an update in December. People also reported about the slow in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Another thing Pixel 6 owners have been complying about is the slow charging speed.

Android Authority was the first publication to come out with a report claiming that Google Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro capped at the charging speed of 22W, "with an average of just 13W over a full cycle." The publication said that "at no point during the phone's charging" they saw the speed go up to 30W. For those of you who don't know, Google Pixel 6 doesn't come with a charger in the box. Instead, like Apple, Google sells a separate charging brick for the smartphone which comes with a rating of 30W. However, according to Android Authority, the smartphone do not charge at the speed Google mentions on the charging brick.

Ever since the publication reported about the slow charging speed on the Pixel 6 series, Google has now officially confirmed, via a blog post, that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro do not feature 30W charging. Google says that the Pixel 6 tops at 21W and the Pixel 6 Pro tops at 23W charging speed.

In the blog post, Google says that is "has designed the high energy density cells in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to strike a balance between battery life, longevity and fast charging." It says that regardless of the power rating of the wall adapter, "the actual power delivered through a full charge cycle varies over the course of a single charge. The charge rate at any moment is based on factors such as battery cell and system design, temperature, system usage, and state of charge."

By this, Google means that the phones can draw their peak 21W and 23W power from the 30W charging adapter it sells separately. However, it doesn't mean that the phone will be charged at this rate throughout the charging cycle — the battery charging speed may drop for "battery safety". The company says that post the half hour mark, the charging rates drops to a slower pace to reach 80%. Beyond 80%, the phone’s charging rates are reduced even further to “help minimize degradation to preserve the lifespan of your battery.”

