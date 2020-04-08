Earlier today, Google talked extensively about how Google Meet is the more secure platform for making group video calls. But doesn’t Google already offer another solution called Hangouts Meet to do so? And what on earth is Google Meet?

Well, Google’s lengthy blog post actually talked about Hangouts Meet without even mentioning it and instead referred to it as Google Meet. Confusing, right? Well, that’s because Google plans to sunset the Hangouts Meet name and will rebrand it to Google Meet.

While Google didn’t mention any such change in the blog post, the company has told Android Police that it will ditch the Hangouts Meet brand and will call it Google Meet moving forward. The rebranding will be a gradual process and might take some time before it reflects for all users globally.