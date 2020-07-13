Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, today announced that the company is committing $10 billion to its Google for India Digitization Fund. During the latest edition of Google for India talks earlier today, Pichai mentioned that the fund will be used over the next 5-7 years in the form of equity investments, partnerships, as well as operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.
The main goal is to boost the pace of digitization in India and support SMBs in their journey of learning new digital skills as they go online for better revenue opportunities, aside from creating unique products for users in the country. Following are the key areas that the Google for India Digitization Fund will focus on:
- First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other
- Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs
- Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation
- Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture
Source: Google Blog