Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, today announced that the company is committing $10 billion to its Google for India Digitization Fund. During the latest edition of Google for India talks earlier today, Pichai mentioned that the fund will be used over the next 5-7 years in the form of equity investments, partnerships, as well as operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India – many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

The main goal is to boost the pace of digitization in India and support SMBs in their journey of learning new digital skills as they go online for better revenue opportunities, aside from creating unique products for users in the country. Following are the key areas that the Google for India Digitization Fund will focus on:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

Source: Google Blog