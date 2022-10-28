In October 2022, Google officially launched its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The most notable improvement compared to the previous generation, apart from the new colors, is that the Pixel 7 series uses the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset. Google says it has improved the overall performance, AI capabilities, and efficiency of the chipset.

However, just like the Pixel 6's first-gen Tensor chip, the Tensor G2 lags behind other powerful SoCs, such as Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Apple's A16 Bionic, in benchmark tests. But, it seems that Google isn't focused on these results and instead prefers to make a smartphone that makes people's life easier rather than performing in synthetic benchmarks.

Google Isn't Worried About Tensor's Benchmark Results

Speaking on the 'Made by Google' podcast (via 9to5Google), senior director of product management for Google Silicon Monika Gupta said that "classical benchmarks served a purpose at some moment in time, but I think the industry has evolved since then." She says that Google is trying to push the chipset's AI capabilities because Google feels "this is the approach that will deliver helpful experiences."

Benchmark tests "may tell some story, but we don’t feel like they tell the complete story," she added. The company benchmarks "actual software workloads" on its SoCs rather than synthetic workloads through benchmark apps. “We know exactly what we’re building for, and if that means we’re not going to win on benchmarks or not look as great on benchmarks, we’re perfectly comfortable with that because the end result speaks for itself,” Gupta explained.

Google's Focus is on Ambient Computing

Gupta says that Google is working towards this vision and want its chips to perform "super complex, nuanced things in a power-efficient way." Adding a bit more about Google's vision, Gupta said that the "Tensor family is really all about ambient computing." Ambient computing, as per Google, means that technology makes your life easier.

And, to a point, you can say that Google has excelled in this. Some of the photography, calling, and accessibility features that are found on Google Pixel smartphones are not available on any other device out there. And these AI capabilities — even though there are some AI benchmarking apps out there — are hard to judge via a benchmark app.

Some popular benchmarking apps, such as Geekbench and 3DMark, don’t really take these capabilities into account, which means these tests don’t tell the whole story. As pointed out by Android Authority, Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 chip lags behind the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 even when it comes to AI benchmarks, but we all know what Google's smartphones are capable of.

A Win-Win Situation for the Customers

The smartphone industry is at a pivotal point. While some companies are pushing the limits of their chips and are focusing on every aspect (GPU, CPU, and AI performance), such as Apple with its A- and M-series SoCs, some are focusing more on delivering features that make the user's overall experience better, such as Google.

But, in the end, it's a win-win situation for the customers. Smartphones aren't a 'one size fits all' type of commodity, and everyone has different expectations from their smartphones. There are some who want good cameras, some who want great displays, and some who just want sheer gaming performance.

Thanks to the abundance of players in this field today, there is at least one smartphone for everyone that meets their needs (most, if not all). Google's vision isn't to build a smartphone that has the best performance and highest benchmark scores but a smartphone that is capable of performing other essential tasks very well.

Do you think benchmarks reflect the true capabilities of a chipset? What are your thoughts on it? Share your thoughts using the poll given down below!