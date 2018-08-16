Google wants to be your trainer, dietician, coach and well-being mentor

Health is starting to become a major concern and focus for tech companies. Apple is rumored to dedicate its efforts for developing its own health chips, and now a recent report claims that Google is going to take health more seriously. Google Coach is reportedly in the works to focus on your health and well-being.

An anonymous tipster told AndroidPolice that Google Coach will be more than just a fitness tracker. Known internally as Project Wooden, its focus will be on your activity. It will allegedly achieve this by analyzing the data available to Google about you and making proactive health and fitness suggestions. “It may recommend workout routines, track your progress, and recommend alternatives if you miss a planned workout. When you do hit the gym, Coach can log your activity and use that data to inform future suggestions“, says the report.

Nutrition, calorie intake, and food monitoring and suggestions are also claimed to be part of it. Based on your calendar, routine, location, and other variables, it might be able to plan and make diet recommendations. Think of it like a Fitbit experience on steroids.

WearOS is where Google Coach will most probably live, but some phone functionality is also suggested. However, not only the Google Coach name can change, but some of the functionalities depicted above as well, since it’s a work in progress. That, together with the fact that this is a report from an anonymous tipster, should require you to keep a healthy dose of skepticism for now.