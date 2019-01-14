Google discontinues Chromecast Audio

With more Google Assistant-enabled devices from alarm clocks to smart speaker to integrated television sets headed for the market in 2019, it seems like the desire to teach old speakers to do new tricks is no longer there.

9to5Google picked up on a thread in the r/Chromecast subreddit where the UK-based author wrote that the Google Store had canceled their Chromecast Audio order made on Christmas. They were told by a support team member that the product was officially being discontinued.

A check on the Google Store in the United States notes that it is out of stock at its discounted price of $15, down from $35 — the discounted rate was scheduled to last until February 28 or when supplies were depleted. If you still want one, you may have better luck at third-party retailers and peer-to-peer marketplaces.

Here’s the official statement from Google sent to 9to5:

Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products. We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more.

As more products integrate voice interaction, Chromecast Audio’s handling through the Google Home app was starting to look a little antiquated. Combine that with the few households that even own an analog high-fidelity playout system in the first place and it didn’t seem like this Chromecast branch-off from 2015 would be long for the world.

The conventional Chromecast is still available from the Google Store.