Google could already be working on next-gen Chromecast

Google's Chromecast might be the most popular streaming device out there. For $50, the streaming device from Google offers a lot — from new Google TV UI to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices you can buy. Although Google launched it in 2020, the company seems to be working on a new version of Chromecast with Google TV already.

According to a new report from 9to5Google, Google is working on a Chromecast for 2022. The report claims that Google has a Chromecast in the works with the codename Boreal. It will be Android-powered, and the publication was able to spot the Boreal codename in a number of APKs. The publication says that the Boreal is directly connected to the Google TV software that powers the current-gen Chromecast. The report says:

Boreal is directly connected to the same Google TV Chromecast software for Android that powers the Chromecast with Google TV. The codename Boreal was found in the same family as Sabrina, which refers to the current Chromecast with Google TV.

However, no specs of the Boreal Chromecast have been leaked. Though 9to5Google does say that the new streaming stick will come with hardware decoding support for Google's AV1 video format. The current generation Chromecast with Google TV doesn't support the AV1 format. The new AV1 codec is said to be 30% better in terms of compression than H.265. This allows for faster streaming all while consuming less amount of data. Netflix and YouTube already stream some of their content to compatible devices in this new video codec.

The report claims that Google is planning to launch the new version later this year. Earlier today we reported the potential launch dates for Google's upcoming Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. It could be possible that the Silicon Valley giant is planning to launch the new streaming device along with the new smartphone and smartwatch. As for the price, the 2022 Chromecast is expected to start at the same price as the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV, i.e., for $50.

Via: 9to5Google