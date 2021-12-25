Google Chrome now offers Price Drop Alerts on your phone

Google offered some excellent deals on some of its devices, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it appears the company wants to make it easier for people to track items, and get notified when there are price drops for certain products, and on web pages. Google’s new Price Drop Alert feature will let Android users see when a product’s price is updated, and whether any deals are live.

Google added a few new Chrome features this holiday season, which will allow users to save money while shopping online on their mobile devices. The new Price Drop alert feature will be available on Android, and users will be able to track price drops on products. If you had a page open for a while and checked its price, you’ll be able to see the price change immediately, and the app will highlight said changes.

If the product page is left open, the user is only required to check the tab view in Chrome to see the price change. The price will be highlighted in green, and it will be placed on the top left corner of the tab’s view card. This feature will only be available in the US for now, and Google says that it will launch “on iOS in the coming weeks.”

Google also added a few other features in the new update:

Search with a snapshot from the address bar: The address bar will now also show the Google Lens icon, and it will let you quickly scan your surroundings to search for anything that catches your eye.

Rediscover what's in your shopping cart: If you left an item in a shopping cart, but can't remember what page it was on, you'll be able to open up a new tab and scroll to the "Your Carts" card to see items featured in your shopping cart. This is limited to Windows and Mac devices in the US for now.

Get passwords off your plate: Chrome can help generate new passwords and secure login information.

Chrome can help generate new passwords and secure login information. Simplify the checkout process: Chrome can automatically fill out billing and shipping details on Chrome.