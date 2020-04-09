Up next
Just a day ago, Google officially confirmed that the Hangouts Meet name will be phased out and will be rebranded to Google Meet. This left Hangouts Chat as the last remnant of the ill-fated Hangouts lineup. That is about to change soon as well.

The official GSuite admin support page repeatedly mentions Google Chat instead of Hangouts Chat. The change makes it clear that the Google Chat name will soon replace Hangouts Chat in Google’s product portfolio.

Additionally, Google has also filed a patent application before the USPTO for trademarking the name Google Chat. The filing clearly defines Google Chat as an instant messaging software that can be downloaded to exchange data, video and graphics. Sounds very much like a chat platform, eh?

Via: 9to5Google

