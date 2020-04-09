Author
Tags

Just a day ago, Google officially confirmed that the Hangouts Meet name will be phased out and will be rebranded to Google Meet. This left Hangouts Chat as the last remnant of the ill-fated Hangouts lineup. That is about to change soon as well.

The official GSuite admin support page repeatedly mentions Google Chat instead of Hangouts Chat. The change makes it clear that the Google Chat name will soon replace Hangouts Chat in Google’s product portfolio.

Additionally, Google has also filed a patent application before the USPTO for trademarking the name Google Chat. The filing clearly defines Google Chat as an instant messaging software that can be downloaded to exchange data, video and graphics. Sounds very much like a chat platform, eh?

Via: 9to5Google

You May Also Like

Google Chromebook vs. Gallium Chromebook

Why would you want to run Gallium Linux on a Chromebook, when Chrome OS has Crostini Linux support built in? Read on for the answer.

Google prohibits employees from using Zoom citing security concerns

Google has told employees that the Zoom app does not meet the company’s security standards, which is why the app will stop working on their work computers.

WhatsApp makes it easier to make a group video call

Instead of adding participants one by one, WhatsApp users can now select all group call members in one go before starting the group voice or video call.