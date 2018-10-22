Portugal courts rule Google can’t remove Aptoide from users’ Android phones

Portugese third-party Android app store Aptoide has claimed a major legal victory against the maker of said OS — this coming on top of Google’s recent compliance measures to the European Commission’s ruling against the bundling of its search and web clients with popular apps.

The verdict is said to ban Google’s Play Protect software, the security suite associated with the Play Store, from identifyting Aptoide as malware and removing it, occasionally without users’ consent. Aptoide must be downloaded from its site. Play Protect would show prompts urging the user to uninstall the app because it is unsafe and would prevent users from downloading any apps from the store.

Aptoide says the ruling is applicable to 82 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and India. It hopes to recover some of the more than 2.2 million daily active users it has lost in the past 60 days. For reference, it boasts 250 million users with 6 billion total downloads.

In July, the European Commission fined Google €4.3 billion for forcing Android device manufacturers to adopt the Chrome web browser and Google search as default apps if they wanted to license the Play Store, YouTube and other major Google apps. It is now charging OEMs to license the so-called GApp suite.