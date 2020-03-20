Earlier this month, Google cancelled the ‘physical’ I/O 2020 event over coronavirus concerns, leading to speculations that the event might be an online-only affair this year. However, the search giant has now cancelled the event in its entirety. In simple words, no I/O event this year.

“A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year”, the official Google Developers handle tweeted.

The event’s cancellation casts doubt over Google’s plans regarding Android 11’s development and Pixel 4a’s launch. However, the company says that it is committed to sharing ongoing Android updates through its community forum and developers blog.

Source: Google Developers