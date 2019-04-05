Google cancels AI ethics board just a week after its announcement

Google canceled its Advanced Technology External Advisory Council just a little over a week after its announcement, according to a recent VOX report. The AI ethics board was supposed to oversee Google’s Artificial Intelligence efforts and make sure it is all done while obeying ethical guidelines. The report mentions that the panel was doomed from the get-go because of Google’s choice to name “controversial” members on it.

Kay Coles James and Dyan Gibbens are named by the report as being among the aforementioned “controversial” members of the panel.

It’s become clear that in the current environment, ATEAC can’t function as we wanted. So we’re ending the council and going back to the drawing board. We’ll continue to be responsible in our work on the important issues that AI raises, and will find different ways of getting outside opinions on these topics

Google will likely continue to try and find ways to keep its AI work in check, and will probably still seek outside points of views to achieve that. Until the Android-maker makes an official announcement, this ethics board is now part of Google’s history. You can read the entire report at the source link below.