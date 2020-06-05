The Google Camera app has been updated to version 7.4, and it finally allows Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users to capture videos at 8X zoom level. Earlier, the camera could only go up to 6X zoom level while recording videos.

However, an XDA-Developers report notes that you can’t use the auto or 60fps frame rate options that are available for 1080p video capture. Also, if you were hoping for 4K 60FPS video mode to finally arrive on the Pixel 4 duo, you’re out of luck.

The update also adds video resolution and frame rate toggles in the drop-down menu for video mode, allowing users to easily switch between 1080p and 4K resolution. In the Google Camera app’s older version, users had to go all the way in the Settings section to do that.