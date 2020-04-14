Android Go
Up next
Author
Tags

HDR photography feature could be made available to the Android Go smartphones soon. Google is reportedly testing the feature on its Camera Go app.

For reference, the app is a watered-down version of the Pixel’s Google Camera app. Hence, a lot of phones could benefit from the change.

A report from XDA-Developers claims that GCam modders discovered that the app has a hidden “Detail Enhance” toggle. It enables HDR mode on the app. The three settings within Detail Enhance are Off, Auto, and On. However, as of now, toggling it doesn’t do anything.

The feature can improve the overall quality of the pictures shot on Android Go smartphones, which are usually priced around $100.

Source: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite goes official with 5,000mAh battery

The phone is priced at €169 (~ $183 / Rs 13,970 )
best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts receiving April security patch

The rollout is happening in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Facebook’s new Tuned app is here to help couples keep up with each other

Tuned is a social media app, but only for the two people in a relationship who can privately share notes, stickers, and songs with each other.