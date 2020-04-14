HDR photography feature could be made available to the Android Go smartphones soon. Google is reportedly testing the feature on its Camera Go app.

For reference, the app is a watered-down version of the Pixel’s Google Camera app. Hence, a lot of phones could benefit from the change.

A report from XDA-Developers claims that GCam modders discovered that the app has a hidden “Detail Enhance” toggle. It enables HDR mode on the app. The three settings within Detail Enhance are Off, Auto, and On. However, as of now, toggling it doesn’t do anything.

The feature can improve the overall quality of the pictures shot on Android Go smartphones, which are usually priced around $100.

Source: XDA-Developers