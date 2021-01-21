Google has today announced that you can now use its eponymous Google Calendar tool even when you’re offline. However, the functionality will be a tad limited in lieu of internet connectivity, of course. Also, offline viewing is currently accessible to Workspace customers only, the paid tier of Google’s cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools that was previously known as G Suite.

Only on the web client for now

“When enabled, you can view your calendar and events from four weeks prior or any time in the future by week, day, or month,” says Google in a blog post. For admins, the offline mode in Google Calendar will be enabled by default, but for end-users, it will be off by default. It must be noted that the feature is currently limited to the web client for Google Calendar, and there is no word on when it will make its way to the mobile app.

Image: Google

Plus, there are certain limitations too. When using Google Calendar without an active internet connection, you can only see calendar events. However, users won’t be able to create new events or edit an existing calendar entry. Moreover, you can’t send an email to a guest, or access tasks and reminders while using Google’s event management platform in offline mode.

Just like other Google services such as Docs which support offline mode, you’ll see the standard warning message – “It looks like you’re offline. Some actions might not work” – when accessing Google’s calendar and scheduling service in offline mode. If you have a Workspace account (or are a part of it via your company) and want to enable offline mode for Google’s calendar service, just follow these steps:

Open Google Calendar. In the top right, click on the settings icons and go to the Settings section On the left, under “General,” click Offline >Turn on offline calendar. Click Reload now.

Who gets access to offline mode?

The rollout of offline mode for Google Calendar has already begun and it will be made available for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.