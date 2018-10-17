Android

Google services got buggy yesterday, with YouTube being in the spotlight

Contents

Yesterday things got a bit weird with Google and its services. Maybe most of them went under the radar, but when YouTube went down everybody lost their minds.

Google services went down yesterday for about two hours. The ones that were affected the most were the most famous video streaming platform and Google Play Store transactions, they slowly recovered but the reports and complaints didn’t wait. The issues were reported in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Australia, Brazil, and more countries. Other services that were affected include YouTube TVMusic, Google Pay, and more. There’s still no official explanation for this issue, but we’re sure we will get it soon.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5Google
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Bug, Google, Google Pay, Google Play Store, News, YouTube
, , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.