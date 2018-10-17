Google services got buggy yesterday, with YouTube being in the spotlight

Yesterday things got a bit weird with Google and its services. Maybe most of them went under the radar, but when YouTube went down everybody lost their minds.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Google services went down yesterday for about two hours. The ones that were affected the most were the most famous video streaming platform and Google Play Store transactions, they slowly recovered but the reports and complaints didn’t wait. The issues were reported in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Australia, Brazil, and more countries. Other services that were affected include YouTube TV, Music, Google Pay, and more. There’s still no official explanation for this issue, but we’re sure we will get it soon.