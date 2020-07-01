Google’s AI-based SmartReply feature is extremely convenient, and over time, the automated responses I get as suggestions in Gmail have only improved. Google is now bringing the experience to YouTube, but only for creators, much like how it works for developers on the Play Developer Console for responding to reviews.

SmartReply’s implementation for YouTube is available in YouTube Studio, the dashboard creators use to engage with their audience. Currently, SmartReply in YouTube Studio only supports English and Spanish, but more languages will be added to the list in the near future. However, SmartReply for YouTube represents one of its most advanced forms as it takes into account emojis, abbreviations, and even language transition we see in comments.

In fact, the team behind the project is calling it “the first cross-lingual and character byte-based SmartReply.” Notably, it will only trigger when the model behind it has a high chance of providing a coherent and relevant suggestion, and the creator would also likely respond to a particular comment.

Source: Google Blog