Back in April this year, Google announced that the Shopping tab on a search result page will primarily be populated by free product listings. Today, the company has divulged that it is bringing those free product listings to the main Google Search result page in the product knowledge panel, a section that was previously occupied by sponsored purchase links.

“Free listings in Google Search results makes your offers more accessible to the hundreds of millions of people who shop on Google each day, connecting you to more customers in more places—whether they’re across the country or across the street,” Google said in a blog post. The free product listings will appear in the product knowledge panel on the main search results page, as shown below:

Google says that it is currently rolling out the change in the US first on mobile, followed by desktop. Starting this summer, Google says all the links in the knowledge panel will comprise entirely of free listings. As for paid shopping ads, they will continue to appear separately at the top of the page, giving users an option to choose where they want to buy a product from.

Source: Google Blog