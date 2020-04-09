Up next
Author
Tags

In a bid to make Android more accessible, Google has launched a new virtual Braille keyboard called TalkBack that is integrated directly into the OS. Google says it aims to expand Braille literacy and exposure among visually impaired people with the TalkBack keyboard.

TalkBack has the standard 6-key layout on which each key represents one of the six Braille dots that can be used to type letters or symbols, aside from deleting text and adding lines. Moreover, switching between the TalkBack and other pre-installed keyboards on the device is quite easy.

Google’s new accessibility-centric keyboard supports Braille grade 1 and grade 2, but it is currently compatible only with the English language. TalkBack is now rolling out for devices running Android 5.0 or higher. In order to use the keyboard, users must first enable TalkBalk from the Accessibility settings and then set it up using these steps.

Source: Google Blog

You May Also Like
Disney+

Over 50 million users have subscribed to Disney Plus since its launch

Disney Plus has reached over 50 million subscribers since it first launched in November 2019, with availability in the US, India and some European countries
Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

The price is yet to be revealed

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders and complete specs leaked ahead of launch

Despite being a budget phone, the Galaxy M11 packs triple rear cameras, a modern punch hole display, USB Type-C port, and a large 5,000mAh battery.