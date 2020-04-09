In a bid to make Android more accessible, Google has launched a new virtual Braille keyboard called TalkBack that is integrated directly into the OS. Google says it aims to expand Braille literacy and exposure among visually impaired people with the TalkBack keyboard.

TalkBack has the standard 6-key layout on which each key represents one of the six Braille dots that can be used to type letters or symbols, aside from deleting text and adding lines. Moreover, switching between the TalkBack and other pre-installed keyboards on the device is quite easy.

Google’s new accessibility-centric keyboard supports Braille grade 1 and grade 2, but it is currently compatible only with the English language. TalkBack is now rolling out for devices running Android 5.0 or higher. In order to use the keyboard, users must first enable TalkBalk from the Accessibility settings and then set it up using these steps.

Source: Google Blog