Google to bring Android games to Windows 10 & 11 in 2022

Running Android apps and games on Windows has never been an issue thanks to the existence of apps like BlueStacks and Android x86 project. But, with the introduction of the Android app layer in Windows 11, running Android apps on Microsoft's operating system has become a lot easier. Amazon has even partnered with Microsoft to launch their own Android Appstore inside the Microsoft Store.

In a surprising move at The Game Awards last night, Google announced that it is bringing its Google Play Games app to Windows PCs sometime in 2022. This won't be based on the Android app foundation Microsoft has introduced in Windows 11, but rather it will be Google's own native Windows app which will also support Windows 10 in addition to Windows 11.

Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play, Greg Harrell, in a statement to The Verge, said, “This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

"Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs"

Google hasn't revealed much information about the integration of Google Play Games into Windows 10 and Windows 11. The company hasn't revealed if the technology uses the new Microsoft Android app layer, BlueStacks, or anything else, but what the company is telling us is that the games will run locally and not stream from a cloud server.

