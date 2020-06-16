Google has announced that it is rolling out an update for its Nest Wifi and Google Wifi lineup of routers that will boost the overall network performance if they are on slow internet connections. The company claims that following the update, users will notice faster device connection speed on wireless networks, aside from improved stability.

Google Nest Product Manager, Sanjay Noronha, mentioned in a blog post that the optimizations introduced by the update will ensure that their “Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions and more simultaneously.” He didn’t go into technical details as to how the performance boost will be achieved, but added that devices will move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels.

Moreover, the update will further optimize the priority device feature, making sure that the priority device on the network always gets the maximum bandwidth. The update will be seeded and installed automatically, which means no action will be required at the end of Google Wifi and Nest Wifi users in the companion Google Home app.

Source: Google Blog