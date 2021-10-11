Google might be one of the first places you go to when you need to search for a news piece or a breaking event. But, for quite some time now, Google hasn’t been keeping up with the pace internet looks for news. Now, according to a new report from The Information, Google is working on upgrade how it handles news. The company is working on a new feature called “Big Moments” to bring breaking news to Google News.

Currently, how Google News works is by listing the articles after they’ve been published for hours. Take even this article for example — if you’re reading this on Google News or the Google feed on your homepage/Chrome, there’s a possibility that this article has been live for hours now. How Google works is by analyzing an article, comparing them to the already published pieces, and then ranks them according to the user’s interest among other things.

But, this isn’t the ideal case for breaking events wherein users are looking for information at a fast rate.

With “Big Moments,” it seems Google is planning to take on how Twitter handles breaking news. These Big Moments will provide insight into ongoing events by providing more historical context, highlighting the most authoritative details about a specific incident in real-time, such as death and injury statistics, and updating them as new information becomes available.

According to the report, Google’s Big Moments feature has been in development for more than a year now. The feature is being further developed as a response to Google struggling to keep up with events such as the U.S. Capitol siege on January 6th this year.

There’s no word on when the Big Moments will roll out. In a statement to Bloomberg, the search engine giant says “any feature or improvement to our systems goes through a rigorous testing and evaluation process to ensure it delivers value to people,” so it might be some time before we see the feature out in the wild.

Via: The Information, Bloomberg