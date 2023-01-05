This year's Consumer Electronics Show has already seen a host of impressive announcements and product unveilings from top companies like Samsung, HP, and Hisense. But now it's time for one of the tech giants to take center stage — Google. The search giant has unveiled its latest innovations and updates at this year's show, including the much-anticipated numbers on Android's growth, new features for Android, and the next generation of Android Auto.

New Media Experiences Coming to Android

With Android 13, Google added a new media player to the OS. Not only did it bring a new design, but it also brought the ability to switch playback between compatible Bluetooth or Chromecast devices easily. Google has now announced that it is working to make the media experience on Android even better.

Now, not only Bluetooth and Chromecast devices but Spotify Connect devices will also show up on Android’s media player. Using this, you'll easily be able to switch playback between any Spotify Connect device directly from the media player widget.

Google is also developing a way for audio content to move with users throughout their day. A new type of notification will appear on Android devices that will allow users to switch their playback from one device to the other easily. As Google describes it, you’ll be able to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones, and finish on your TV at home. Google says it is partnering with Spotify and its own YouTube Music for this feature.

Android Continues to Thrive

Android is everywhere, and Google has been working with partners to create products that allow various devices, such as phones, laptops, TVs, and cars, to work together seamlessly. Google says that in 2022, the Fast Pair feature was used over 320 million times to connect with nearby headphones and accessories from brands including Beats, JBL, OnePlus, and Sony.

Similarly, Wear OS has also seen immense growth. Google says that since May 2021, there are now over three times as many active Wear OS smartwatches and other devices. On the other hand, even though Google claims that Wear OS is growing steadily, there are only a handful of Wear OS 3 smartwatches in the market.

Google's popular Google TV software has also seen impressive growth, with over 150 million monthly active devices. New devices launched at CES 2023, including the new TCL Q-Series TV and the Hisense ULED TVs, Laser TVs, and Laser Cinema devices, are also powered by the latest Google TV.

New Android Auto Experience

First previewed at I/O 2022, Google has announced that the new Android Auto experience is rolling out to users starting today. The new Android Auto experience features major design updates and improved features that prioritize navigation, communication, and media.

Maps are now more easily accessible, the media card includes album art, and the quick launcher allows users to access recently used apps easily. Android Auto is also now compatible with all major car manufacturers, with a split-screen layout that is adaptable to different screen sizes.

In addition to the new design, Android Auto now has new capabilities to make it easier for users to complete common tasks while driving. Google Assistant provides smart suggestions, on-screen shortcuts speed up messaging and calling, and there is now a seekable progress bar for music and podcasts. WhatsApp calling is also now available on Android Auto for Pixel and Samsung phones.

First rolled out with the December 2022 update, Android users can also share their digital car key with trusted friends and family across Pixel and iPhone, with key sharing coming soon to Samsung phones and available for Xiaomi users later this year. Digital car key is also supported by BMW and will be expanding to more car brands.

Lastly, Google has revealed that the Waze app is now available on select Renault vehicles, and the new HD map is available to automakers using Google Automotive Services, starting with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3.

