In a bid to make some of the Google Assistant’s advanced features more accessible, Google has announced that it is expanding support for a trio of them to more third-party devices. Namely, Voice Match, ‘Hey Google’ hotword sensitivity adjustment, and default speaker selection are now expanding to products from Sonos, Bose, and more brands.

Voice Match – which employs voice recognition to identify users and provides personalized recommendations, calendar reminders, and more – is now available on more smart speakers. This feature can save up to six people’s voice patterns on a single smart speaker or smart display.

Moreover, the availability of Google Assistant’s hotword sensitivity adjustment tool is also expanding. It allows users to adjust how responsive their smart device is to the ‘Hey Google’ voice command. Also, users can now set any Google Assistant-enabled device in their home as the default speaker for playing music, podcast, or other content.

Source: Google

