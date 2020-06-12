In a bid to make some of the Google Assistant’s advanced features more accessible, Google has announced that it is expanding support for a trio of them to more third-party devices. Namely, Voice Match, ‘Hey Google’ hotword sensitivity adjustment, and default speaker selection are now expanding to products from Sonos, Bose, and more brands.

Voice Match – which employs voice recognition to identify users and provides personalized recommendations, calendar reminders, and more – is now available on more smart speakers. This feature can save up to six people’s voice patterns on a single smart speaker or smart display.

Moreover, the availability of Google Assistant’s hotword sensitivity adjustment tool is also expanding. It allows users to adjust how responsive their smart device is to the ‘Hey Google’ voice command. Also, users can now set any Google Assistant-enabled device in their home as the default speaker for playing music, podcast, or other content.

Source: Google

You May Also Like
Hublot’s new Wear OS smartwatch doesn’t look half bad, but are you rich enough?
The Hublot Big Bang e will burn a hole the size of $5,200 in your pocket, and that’s not even the priciest variant of the smartwatch.
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Update: Not So Delayed? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the iPhone 12, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 and more
You won’t believe all the deals that are available today from Apple, Samsung, LG and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H where we find several Apple deals on the MacBook Pro, iPads, as well as products from Samsung, LG and more