Google first teased its ‘better voice typing powered by Google Assistant’ for Pixel phones back in 2019. Since then, the Silicon Valley giant has rolled quite a few features, however, some of the features they showed off at the I/O 2019 have yet to become available. For instance, the new Assistant still can’t dictate text with your voice, and it also can’t tweak the contents of emails on your behalf. The enhanced voice typing with Google Assistant might be set to debut with Pixel 6, which is set to launch on October 19.

According to a new report from XDA Developers, people over at Google News Telegram group have found that the feature will be launching with Pixel 6. Since the feature’s introduction, the voice typing UI has changed a lot, though the functionality remains the same. The mic button is placed in a circle above the keyboard where a four-color ring acts as a visual indicator that activates when you talk. Suggestions to Say “Clear” or “Undo” appear in the center strip with a wavy underline.

For those of you who don’t remember, the Assistant-powered voice typing lets you quickly enter text with your voice, send a message by saying “send”, delete whatever you’ve typed out by saying “delete”, and end dictation by saying “close.” The group also shared certain voice commands that the users will be able to use in Gboard’s new Google Assistant-powered voice typing feature:

Type and send “Send” – Send your voice-typed text “Stop” – Stop voice typing and close the mic. You can also tap the mic to stop To keep the mic open – Double-tap the mic to continue voice typing until you tap it again, close the keyboard, or say “Stop” “Delete” – Delete the last word or a selected word “Clear” – Remove the last sentence “Clear all” – Remove all text “Undo” – Undo the last “Clear” or “Delete” action To replace or correct a word – Tap to select it, then say or spell out the new word

Add emojis “Lol emoji” – 😂 “Heart emoji” – ❤️ “Kissing emoji” – 😘 “Crying emoji” – 😭 “Smiling with teeth emoji” – 😁 “Heart eyes emoji” – 😍 “Thumbs up emoji” – 👍 “Happy face emoji” – 😊 “In love face emoji” – 🥰 “Thank you emoji” – 🙏

Forms and emails “Next” – Move to the next text field “Previous” – Move to the previous text field “Set recipient” – Add a contact you’d like to send your email to “Add Emma to Cc” – Add a contact to cc on your email “Set subject” – Add a subject to your email

Start hands-free “Hey Google, type” – Start voice typing. To use this, “Hey Google must be turned on.”



The launch of the Google Assistant enhanced typing feature on Pixel 6 is still speculation at this moment. However, Google has already announced that the Pixel 6’s custom Tensor chip will be able to handle complex AI and ML tasks offline, which suggests that the feature might launch along with Google Pixel 6. There are rumors that Google might announce Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch at the event as well.

What are your expectations from Google’s upcoming October 19th event? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

Via: XDA Developers